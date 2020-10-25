BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two shootings Sunday in east and central Baltimore.
Officers were called to an area hospital at around 4:40 a.m. to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. The 20-year-old man suffered from a gunshot wound to the body.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Later Sunday, an Eastern District officer was on patrol at around 11:50 a.m. when he saw a 26-year-old man had been shot to the upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital.
Detectives believe the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Barclay Street.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District detectives, at 410-396-2433.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
A man was killed in another shooting later Sunday afternoon, police said.