ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 792 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths Sunday as the positivity rate increased, according to data from the state’s Department of Health.
The state has now reported 140,279 positive coronavirus cases and 3,950 deaths. Of the positive cases, 446 people are currently hospitalized, down nine from Saturday. Of those, 343 are in acute care and 103 are in intensive care.
The state’s positivity rate is at 3.17 percent, up from 3.04 percent Saturday. A total of 3,266,149 coronavirus tests have been conducted, of which 1,738,650 have came back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|635
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|11,724
|(258)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,440
|(484)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|20,208
|(642)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,162
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|732
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,202
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,322
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,113
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|769
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,678
|(130)
|8*
|Garrett
|126
|(1)
|Harford
|3,529
|(77)
|4*
|Howard
|5,777
|(120)
|6*
|Kent
|338
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|25,147
|(827)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|32,225
|(829)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|767
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,452
|(60)
|Somerset
|410
|(6)
|Talbot
|641
|(6)
|Washington
|2,229
|(43)
|Wicomico
|2,451
|(50)
|Worcester
|1,202
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,466
|10-19
|12,326
|(2)
|20-29
|26,546
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|25,206
|(52)
|6*
|40-49
|22,233
|(129)
|3*
|50-59
|20,440
|(324)
|17*
|60-69
|13,746
|(647)
|13*
|70-79
|8,057
|(979)
|28*
|80+
|6,259
|(1,791)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|73,882
|(1,933)
|75*
|Male
|66,397
|(2,017)
|71*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|43,513
|(1,606)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,687
|(146)
|6*
|White (NH)
|37,023
|(1,687)
|73*
|Hispanic
|29,634
|(453)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,520
|(46)
|Data not available
|20,902
|(12)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.