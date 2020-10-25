CORONAVIRUS IN MD796 New Cases, 13 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 792 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths Sunday as the positivity rate increased, according to data from the state’s Department of Health.

The state has now reported 140,279 positive coronavirus cases and 3,950 deaths. Of the positive cases, 446 people are currently hospitalized, down nine from Saturday. Of those, 343 are in acute care and 103 are in intensive care.

The state’s positivity rate is at 3.17 percent, up from 3.04 percent Saturday. A total of 3,266,149 coronavirus tests have been conducted, of which 1,738,650 have came back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 635 (23)
Anne Arundel 11,724 (258) 12*
Baltimore City 17,440 (484) 17*
Baltimore County 20,208 (642) 23*
Calvert 1,162 (27) 2*
Caroline 732 (8)
Carroll 2,202 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,322 (35) 1*
Charles 3,113 (100) 2*
Dorchester 769 (10)
Frederick 4,678 (130) 8*
Garrett 126 (1)
Harford 3,529 (77) 4*
Howard 5,777 (120) 6*
Kent 338 (23) 2*
Montgomery 25,147 (827) 40*
Prince George’s 32,225 (829) 24*
Queen Anne’s 767 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,452 (60)
Somerset 410 (6)
Talbot 641 (6)
Washington 2,229 (43)
Wicomico 2,451 (50)
Worcester 1,202 (30) 1*
Data not available (10)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,466
10-19 12,326 (2)
20-29 26,546 (24) 1*
30-39 25,206 (52) 6*
40-49 22,233 (129) 3*
50-59 20,440 (324) 17*
60-69 13,746 (647) 13*
70-79 8,057 (979) 28*
80+ 6,259 (1,791) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 73,882 (1,933) 75*
Male 66,397 (2,017) 71*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 43,513 (1,606) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,687 (146) 6*
White (NH) 37,023 (1,687) 73*
Hispanic 29,634 (453) 12*
Other (NH) 6,520 (46)
Data not available 20,902 (12)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

