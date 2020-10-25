CAMBRIDGE, MD (WJZ) — Police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a Delaware man who was shot early Sunday morning in Cambridge.
Khalil St. Croxie Reid, 21, of Laurel, Delaware was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being found with apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot. His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Police said they received a report for shots fired in a parking lot in the 600 block of Chesapeake Court in Cambridge shortly after midnight Sunday.
They found Reid lying on the ground in a grassy parking area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was in the area where he was found by police when he was shot by an unknown person with an unknown type of firearm. There is no description of a suspect yet, police said.
Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls will remain confidential.