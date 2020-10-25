BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Early in-person voting starts Monday in Maryland. Eligible voters can cast his or her ballot at any authorized voting location within their jurisdiction of residence.

Experts are predicting an usually high turnout this year, especially among young voters. Gov. Hogan tweeted Sunday a message encouraging people to vote early and at off-peak times to limit crowds and wait times.

Despite the pandemic, it’s an option some Baltimoreans said is an important one.

“I like to be the first at any opportunity I have, so it just felt right to go and vote early,” said early voter Hugh Saffery.

“I chose in person voting because I believe that’s the only way for my vote to counted,” said early voter Eden Moshi.

So far, more than 1.6 million mail-in ballots have been sent to Maryland voters.

Political science professor Matthew Crenson from Johns Hopkins said nationally and in Maryland there’s going to be unusually high-person turnout too.

“Resentment and outrage on both sides, that’s what’s driving the turnout and it’s not going to go away after the election is over no matter who wins,” he said.

Earlier this week, at Georgia’s largest polling place, a three-hour line stretched through Atlanta’s NBA arena.

And long lines greeted Texans looking to vote early in the Lone Star State with three million new voters registered since the last presidential election.

In Maryland, roughly 80 early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 2. One of those will be at Camden Yards, one of many stadiums around the country to be converted into a polling place.

Professor Crenson said he’s expecting many more young people including millennials to be at the polls this year, a trend he said has been on the rise since the early 2000s.

“Usually they vote at lower rates than people of my age, but this time it appears they’re going to vote in very large numbers,” Crenson said.

Maryland election officials said that anyone voting in-person will need to wear a mask, unless he or she has a medical condition or disability where a mask would impede communication.

If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.