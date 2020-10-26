GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested and charged three people in purse snatchings outside stores in Gambrills over the weekend.
Officers responded to the parking lot of the Wegmans at 1413 S. Main Chapel Way around 7:30 a.m. Sunday for a citizen robbery.
A woman told police she was loading her groceries into her vehicle when a man approached her and grabbed her purse. The victim struggled for her purse, but the suspect took it and fled. Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.
Then just after noon, officers responded to another citizen robbery in the parking lot of the Target located at 2384 Brandermill Boulevard. A woman told police she was walking to her vehicle when a woman approached her and grabbed her purse. The suspect then threw a different purse at the victim. Police determined that purse was the one taken in the Wegman’s incident.
Again, officers searched the area but couldn’t find the female suspect.
Police reviewed surveillance video at both locations and determined three suspects were involved in these incidents. A description of the suspects were given to officers on patrol and around 4:10 p.m. and off-duty officer saw one of the female suspects inside a Safeway store at 7643 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover. Additional officers were called and they found the two other suspects inside a blue Honda Civic in the parking lot.
Christie Jelich, 43, of Crofton, 52-year-old Troy Turner of Odenton and 30-year-old Christie Halkerston of Bowie were arrested and charged accordingly.
Neither of the victims were hurt in the incidents, police said.