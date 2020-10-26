Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 54-year-old man was injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.
An officer on foot patrol heard gunshots around 5:21 p.m. near the area of Furrow and Ramsey streets and then saw people running from the 2200 block of Ashton Street.
When the officer got to Ashton Street, they found the 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper arm. The officer called for paramedics and applied a tourniquet, police said.
Police did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.