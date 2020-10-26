Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Everyman Theatre announced it will reopen to the public for a production in November.
The theater on Fayette Street will welcome an audience for “Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains” on November 19.
Masks will be required and your temperature will be checked at the door.
Workers also removed every other row of seats to allow for separation. Some seats also have physical barriers between them.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.