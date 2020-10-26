Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators are looking for two vehicles after a fire broke out at The Rosewood Center in Owings Mills Sunday night.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal reports the fire broke out around 8:36 p.m. Sunday in a one-story wood building on the property in the 200 block of Rosewood Lane.
Sixty firefighters put out the flames at the vacant building in around 90 minutes. No injuries were reported.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the fire marshal’s office said it’s looking for two vehicles of interest. Those vehicles are described as a blue “dually-style” pickup truck and a tan sports car.
Anyone with information should contact the Northeast Regional Office Arson Tipline at 410-386-3050.