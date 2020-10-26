Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is getting more than 1.8 million rapid coronavirus tests from the federal government, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.
The 1,820,000 Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests can give results in as little as 15 minutes, the agency said. Gov. Larry Hogan will have the final say on how to distribute them.
The federal government bought 150 million tests in late August and is “well underway” with distributing them to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
