CORONAVIRUS IN MD
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is getting more than 1.8 million rapid coronavirus tests from the federal government, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

The 1,820,000 Abbott BinaxNOW rapid tests can give results in as little as 15 minutes, the agency said. Gov. Larry Hogan will have the final say on how to distribute them.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The federal government bought 150 million tests in late August and is “well underway” with distributing them to all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

