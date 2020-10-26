BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University announced Monday that Under Armour is now its official outfitter for all of its athletic department and all of its teams.
The multimillion-dollar uniform and apparel partnership will last for five years.
The agreement with Under Armour will allow Morgan State to provide Under Armour uniforms, apparel, gear and equipment for its complete roster of student-athletes, coaches, athletic department personnel and the campus community.
It's a new day! It was a only a matter of time for two trusted Baltimore-based brands to collaborate (MSU x UA). Morgan announces a new agreement with @UnderArmour 👉🏾 https://t.co/ODQSxmcU0n #TheMorganWay #MorganOnSocial pic.twitter.com/lcEd2LZHqb
— Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 26, 2020
“Morgan State is excited to begin our new partnership with Under Armour as we look to provide our student-athletes the best possible resources to excel on the national stage,” said MSU Athletic Director Edward Scott, Ph.D. “As Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, this newly formed partnership between Morgan and Under Armour makes perfect sense for the City of Baltimore, Morgan State University and Under Armour. As we went through our process it became clear that Under Armour is uniquely positioned to tell our story and to help grow the brand of Morgan Athletics.”
The university will debut its new apparel with the first game of the season for the men’s and women’s basketball on November 25.