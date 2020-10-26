CORONAVIRUS IN MDICU Beds Climb, Positivity Rate Increases
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The State Board of Education is meeting about Maryland students returning to the classrooms.

The update will include the most recent information collected from local school systems.

It will cover which systems are bringing in small groups of students and which systems have not made any final decisions on returning students.

WJZ will have more details from Monday’s meeting starting at 4 p.m.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

