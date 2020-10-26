Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The State Board of Education is meeting about Maryland students returning to the classrooms.
The update will include the most recent information collected from local school systems.
It will cover which systems are bringing in small groups of students and which systems have not made any final decisions on returning students.
