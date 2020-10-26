Comments
HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 35-year-old man in Hyattsville over the weekend.
Michael Yata Kamara was found outside of a home in the 5300 block of Queens Chapel Road at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. He died several hours later.
Detectives do not believe this was a random shooting and are working to find a suspect and a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case 20-0049821.