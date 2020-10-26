GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects in an armed carjacking at a Royal Farms in Gambrills on Sunday.
Two suspects, both males wearing dark clothing and one armed with a handgun, first tried to steal an electric vehicle while it was charging. Police said the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get out of the car. They tried to drive away but didn’t know how to drive an electric car.
The suspects got out of the car and went up to a second car with another person sitting inside. The suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded his car keys. The second victim got out and the suspects drove off.
The stolen vehicle is a 2011 black Dodge Avenger with a Maryland Tag of 2AJ4754.
They were last seen driving north of Crain Highway. No one was injured during this incident.
Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information please call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.