BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re headed to the polls to vote, you might see some volunteers offering you a mask or making sure you have hand sanitizer while you’re in line!

The Maryland Department of Health is sending volunteers to polling places in several areas across the state to help keep voters and poll workers safe from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“With early voting beginning today and Election Day fast approaching on November 3, many voters are still expressing doubts about the safety of voting in person during this pandemic,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Having volunteer Health Ambassadors onsite at the polls will help ensure that everyone is doing their part to keep Marylanders safe and healthy.”

Starting Monday through Election Day, the Health Ambassadors will be assigned to polling places including in Baltimore City, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Harford County, Carroll County and Worcester County.

They will reinforce social distancing guidelines and make sure people wear face coverings- and that they are wearing them properly. If voters do not have a mask on them, they will distribute them around the polling place. The ambassadors will also pass out hand sanitizer and disinfect high-touch areas.

“We are honored to assist the State Board of Elections in providing Health Ambassadors who can help keep voters, poll workers and anyone else onsite at Maryland polling places protected from COVID-19 or other infectious disease, while our residents exercise their right to vote,” said Jonathan Caudle, Maryland Responds State Coordinator.

To become a Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps volunteer or Health Ambassador, visit https://mdr.health.maryland.gov/Pages/Home.aspx.

If you’re looking for a specific early polling center in your area, check out the full list here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.