BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two men in connection to a West Baltimore shooting from late August.
The men are accused of shooting a 32-year-old man in the 600 block of Cumberland Street. The man was shot in the leg during a fight with the suspects, police said.
A first suspect, 30-year-old Rodney Smith, had been arrested and charged as an accessory to the shooting on August 31. Jonathan Kandakai, 24, was arrested on October 19.
Kandakai is charged with attempted first-degree murder, firearm use/felony violent crime and other related weapons and assault charges.