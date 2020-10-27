CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested two men in connection to a West Baltimore shooting from late August.

The men are accused of shooting a 32-year-old man in the 600 block of Cumberland Street. The man was shot in the leg during a fight with the suspects, police said.

A first suspect, 30-year-old Rodney Smith, had been arrested and charged as an accessory to the shooting on August 31. Jonathan Kandakai, 24, was arrested on October 19.

Jonathan Kandakai (Credit: Baltimore Police)

Rodney Smith (Credit: Baltimore Police)

Kandakai is charged with attempted first-degree murder, firearm use/felony violent crime and other related weapons and assault charges.

 

