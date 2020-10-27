CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Gov. Larry Hogan, Hogan approval, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, Voters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A majority of Marylanders approve of the the job Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is doing in state, including how he has addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Gonzales College poll, 73% of residents statewide approve of the job Hogan is doing as governor, while 23% disapprove.

Hogan also has an 87% approval rating among Maryland’s Black voters.

MORE POLL RESULTS:

Pollsters also asked Marylanders how Hogan was doing addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats actually favored Hogan over Republicans with 82% rating his response as excellent or good. Only 66% of Republicans rated him excellent or good.

The poll of 820 likely voters, which was conducted between October 19 and October 24, has a 3.5% margin of error.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Mike B says:
    October 27, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    No wonder the people of Maryland like him. He’s a RINO.

    Reply

Leave a Reply