TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools is out with its plan for high school sports.
Starting next month, student-athletes can return to their school campuses for voluntary conditioning and skill development sessions.
Each session will be limited to 20 students or less.
Winter sports will begin next month, fall sports in December and spring sports in January.
The district hopes teams will be able to start playing competitively once again after the new year, but plans are subject to change.
