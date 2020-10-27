CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools is out with its plan for high school sports.

Starting next month, student-athletes can return to their school campuses for voluntary conditioning and skill development sessions.

Each session will be limited to 20 students or less.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Winter sports will begin next month, fall sports in December and spring sports in January.

The district hopes teams will be able to start playing competitively once again after the new year, but plans are subject to change.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

