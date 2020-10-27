Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Like everything else, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is adjusting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, they announced a new way to connect with the audience.
They’re extending their weekly documentary series.
The 30 episodes will feature music and real stories of the people behind the music throughout the 2020-21 season.
It’s $20 for an all-access pass. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.
