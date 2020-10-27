CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMThe FBI Declassified
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Like everything else, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is adjusting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, they announced a new way to connect with the audience.

They’re extending their weekly documentary series.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The 30 episodes will feature music and real stories of the people behind the music throughout the 2020-21 season.

It’s $20 for an all-access pass. New episodes will be released every Wednesday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply