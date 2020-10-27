OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City Police are investigating after a body washed ashore Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the 14th Street area of the beach around 7:15 a.m. after a public works employee reported seeing the body. Crews were already surveying the beach following reports of oil washing up on beaches in Ocean City and in Delaware following an oil spill.
The body, identified only as a man, has been taken off the beach. Police said there were no reports of missing people in the area.
An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days to identify the victim and what caused his death, police said.
The beach entrances were closed while police investigated but have since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-723-6610.
