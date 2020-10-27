BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Baltimore man has been indicted on multiple child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Tuesday.
Calvin Henry Sampson, III, faces four counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to the indictment, between July 2019 and February 2020, Sampson exploited two girls to produce both images and videos showing them being sexually abused. He also had an account online in March and April that contained depictions of minors engaging in sexual conduct, officials said.
If convicted, Sampson could face a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each of the child pornography production charges and a maximum of 20 years in prison for the child pornography possession charge.
Sampson is being held on unrelated state charges and is set to appear in federal court, though a date has not been set, officials said.