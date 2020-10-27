ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland sees an uptick in new cases Tuesday, with nearly 900 new cases reported.
The state reports 897 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 141,741. Nine more Marylanders have died, 3,962 total throughout the pandemic.
Tuesday marks the first time cases in Maryland have risen above 800 since September 12. It’s also the highest single-day increase since August 9.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Hospitalizations continued to rise with 471 reported, adding 15 cases overnight. ICU beds went down however, now at 105 cases and 366 people are in acute care.
The state’s total coronavirus hospitalizations have ticked up 17% over the last two weeks, and ICU levels are up 2.94%.
Our total #COVID hospitalizations have ticked up 17% over the last two weeks; ICU levels are up 2.94%. Here's a look at the overall trends: https://t.co/AXalEX1vrL pic.twitter.com/PKKMYmAaY2
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) October 27, 2020
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is also up again, now at 3.35%. There have been 3,311,143 coronavirus tests administered, with 1,756,353 coming back negative.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|660
|(24)
|Anne Arundel
|11,872
|(260)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,581
|(484)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|20,419
|(642)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,176
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|740
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,219
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,340
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,154
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|779
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,721
|(131)
|8*
|Garrett
|139
|(1)
|Harford
|3,555
|(77)
|4*
|Howard
|5,845
|(120)
|6*
|Kent
|342
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|25,438
|(829)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|32,499
|(830)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|773
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,470
|(60)
|Somerset
|419
|(6)
|Talbot
|645
|(6)
|Washington
|2,252
|(44)
|Wicomico
|2,493
|(51)
|Worcester
|1,210
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,519
|10-19
|12,450
|(2)
|20-29
|26,854
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|25,493
|(52)
|6*
|40-49
|22,470
|(130)
|3*
|50-59
|20,646
|(324)
|17*
|60-69
|13,884
|(650)
|13*
|70-79
|8,129
|(983)
|28*
|80+
|6,296
|(1,795)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|74,616
|(1,936)
|75*
|Male
|67,125
|(2,026)
|71*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|43,861
|(1,608)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,712
|(146)
|6*
|White (NH)
|37,519
|(1,694)
|73*
|Hispanic
|29,910
|(454)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,596
|(45)
|Data not available
|21,143
|(15)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.