CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland sees an uptick in new cases Tuesday, with nearly 900 new cases reported.

The state reports 897 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 141,741. Nine more Marylanders have died, 3,962 total throughout the pandemic.

Tuesday marks the first time cases in Maryland have risen above 800 since September 12. It’s also the highest single-day increase since August 9.

Hospitalizations continued to rise with 471 reported, adding 15 cases overnight. ICU beds went down however, now at 105 cases and 366 people are in acute care.

The state’s total coronavirus hospitalizations have ticked up 17% over the last two weeks, and ICU levels are up 2.94%.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is also up again, now at 3.35%. There have been 3,311,143 coronavirus tests administered, with 1,756,353 coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 660 (24)
Anne Arundel 11,872 (260) 12*
Baltimore City 17,581 (484) 17*
Baltimore County 20,419 (642) 23*
Calvert 1,176 (27) 2*
Caroline 740 (8)
Carroll 2,219 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,340 (35) 1*
Charles 3,154 (100) 2*
Dorchester 779 (10)
Frederick 4,721 (131) 8*
Garrett 139 (1)
Harford 3,555 (77) 4*
Howard 5,845 (120) 6*
Kent 342 (23) 2*
Montgomery 25,438 (829) 40*
Prince George’s 32,499 (830) 24*
Queen Anne’s 773 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,470 (60)
Somerset 419 (6)
Talbot 645 (6)
Washington 2,252 (44)
Wicomico 2,493 (51)
Worcester 1,210 (30) 1*
Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,519
10-19 12,450 (2)
20-29 26,854 (24) 1*
30-39 25,493 (52) 6*
40-49 22,470 (130) 3*
50-59 20,646 (324) 17*
60-69 13,884 (650) 13*
70-79 8,129 (983) 28*
80+ 6,296 (1,795) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 74,616 (1,936) 75*
Male 67,125 (2,026) 71*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 43,861 (1,608) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,712 (146) 6*
White (NH) 37,519 (1,694) 73*
Hispanic 29,910 (454) 12*
Other (NH) 6,596 (45)
Data not available 21,143 (15)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

