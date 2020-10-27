CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s spooky season, and even though you may be missing out on some holiday traditions this year, Guinness Open Gate Brewery is hoping to help you make some new ones.

On Halloween night, they’re hosting a socially distant, movie under the stars.

Ghostbusters will be on the big screen in the lawn and beer garden area.

You can grab a beer and some snacks, bring a blanket to sit on and enjoy.

