Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s spooky season, and even though you may be missing out on some holiday traditions this year, Guinness Open Gate Brewery is hoping to help you make some new ones.
On Halloween night, they’re hosting a socially distant, movie under the stars.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Ghostbusters will be on the big screen in the lawn and beer garden area.
You can grab a beer and some snacks, bring a blanket to sit on and enjoy.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.