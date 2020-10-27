Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A man suffered second-degree burns after the fire he was trying to start using gasoline grew quickly and surrounded him, the state fire marshal’s office said.
The fire happened shortly after noon at a home in the 1100 block of Pope Avenue in Hagerstown. The fire marshal’s office said the man used gas to start a fire in an open area next to a garage when fumes ignited, causing a flash fire.
The victim was taken to the Bay View Burn Center in Baltimore with second-degree burns to his arms, neck, face and the back of his head.
No damage was reported and the incident appears to be accidental, officials said.
