By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Republicans are more concerned about social media censorship than the state’s Democrats, according to a Gonzales College poll.

Pollsters asked Marylanders how concerned they were about censorship by companies such as Facebook and Twitter.

MORE POLL RESULTS:

According to the poll, 65% are concerned about social media censorship from Facebook and Twitter, while 33% were not concerned.

The results by party and race:

  • Democrats: 52% concerned, 45% not concerned
  • Republicans: 88% concerned, 11% not concerned
  • Unaffiliated: 64% concerned, 35% not concerned
  • African-American: 53% concerned, 46% not concerned
  • White: 69% concerned, 29% not concerned

