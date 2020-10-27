Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Republicans are more concerned about social media censorship than the state’s Democrats, according to a Gonzales College poll.
Pollsters asked Marylanders how concerned they were about censorship by companies such as Facebook and Twitter.
According to the poll, 65% are concerned about social media censorship from Facebook and Twitter, while 33% were not concerned.
The results by party and race:
- Democrats: 52% concerned, 45% not concerned
- Republicans: 88% concerned, 11% not concerned
- Unaffiliated: 64% concerned, 35% not concerned
- African-American: 53% concerned, 46% not concerned
- White: 69% concerned, 29% not concerned