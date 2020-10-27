JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man was arrested Monday for trespassing after he refused to wear a mask at a polling place in Jarrettsville, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, an early voting center, at around 2:46 p.m.

They were told two people inside the polling place were refusing to wear a mask, so election officials asked them to leave.

Responding deputies spoke with the two men for nearly 30 minutes. The second man complied and left the polling place; however, Daniel Swain, 52, continue to refuse to comply with the election judge’s directives.

Deputies said they arrested Swain when “it was clear there were no other options.”

Governor Hogan said Tuesday he was not aware of the arrest, “but it’s very important the state and county boards of election are very careful about trying to keep people protected. The pandemic is spiking out of control at this point in states across America. Our numbers are even starting to rise. We’re very concerned about the spread.”

Swain was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and was later released.

He is not banned from the polling place and can still cast his ballot there if he follows the rules according to the sheriff’s office.

The Harford County Board of Elections has a designated area for voters who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask while voting.