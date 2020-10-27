BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a busy hurricane season, but Maryland isn’t out of the woods just yet. The remnants of yet another tropical system — Zeta — will impact the state later this week.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency is warning residents the state could see damaging winds and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Zeta was a strong tropical storm with winds of 65 miles per hour as it re-emerged into the Gulf of Mexico after making landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula.
The storm is expected to re-strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the U.S. Wednesday evening in Louisiana.
By Thursday night, Zeta is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression and move across the mid-Atlantic, combining with a system that brought weekend snow to the Rocky Mountains. The combined system will make Thursday likely a washout, with rain continuing into Friday.
