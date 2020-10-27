BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dez Bryant was emotional after he was signed to the Baltimore Ravens practice squad Tuesday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news about the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tuesday morning.

Source: The #Ravens are signing WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad. Officially back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020

After Rapoport reported the news, Bryant tweeted “My emotions running high right now… I’m thankful…I can’t stop crying.”

My emotions running high right now… I’m thankful…I can’t stop crying 😂 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 27, 2020

Last week, Rapoport reported a source said the Ravens would sign Bryant if he passed a physical and performed well in a workout. He also worked out with the team in August.

The Ravens have not yet confirmed the news, but WR Willie Snead tweeted: “Welcome to the Flock, Fam!”

Welcome to the Flock, Fam! 🙅🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/jqWPdJbavK — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) October 27, 2020

RELATED COVERAGE:

Bryant played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2017, before he was released in April 2018. He then was signed to the New Orleans Saints but tore his Achilles tendon two days after signing.

Since, the 31-year-old Bryant has been waiting for the opportunity to return to the field with a team. He’s been connected to a couple over the course of the last few years but never ended up signing.

Prior to his injury, Bryant had seen his production slip in Dallas failing to reach 900 yards receiving in either of his last two seasons with the team in 2016 and 2017. In his eight seasons with the Cowboys, Bryant hauled in 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns

Also last week, the Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a trade that brought DE Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore in exchange for undisclosed draft picks.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!