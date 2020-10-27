CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELDERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly a year and a half after a man was found murdered inside his business in Carroll County, a suspect is in custody.

Robert Gurecki’s body was found inside Retro Environmental in Eldersburg in May 2019.

His family put up billboards throughout the region asking for information in the case.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s office says Michael Anthony Brown was arrested Monday for the killing.

Gurecki was his father-in-law, but prosecutors did not give a motive.

