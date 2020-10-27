CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in west Baltimore Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 600 block of Collett Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.

While en route, responding officers came upon an unresponsive, unidentified man in the 1500 block of West North Avenue.

Officers found that the man was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

