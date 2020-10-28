BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot, one fatally, overnight in Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Harford Avenue around 11:12 p.m. Tuesday for a Shot Spotter alert.
When they arrived, police saw a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to his body. The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are interviewing potential witnesses and attempting to obtain any other evidence that will lead to the identification of a suspect.
Anyone with information about this murder should call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Then around 2:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of 5th Street for a shooting.
Officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right arm.
Around the same time a 17-year-old boy was also dropped off that an area hospital for treatment after he was shot in his left arm. Police say both were shot in the 3600 block of 5th Street.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.