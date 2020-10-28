ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 7-year-old Maryland girl was stung by a American dagger moth caterpillar at a Rockville area park last week.
Fox 5 DC reported Eliza Gravely picked up the fuzzy yellow caterpillar with black tufts while she was playing at Cabin John Regional Park.
The caterpillars spikes can be poisonous. Her mother told Fox 5 the girl broke out in hives and she had an itchy rash on her hands.
Hairy, Venomous Caterpillars Spotted In Virginia, Officials Warn Residents To Stay Away
Earlier this year, Virginia officials warned of another hairy, venomous caterpillar spotted in the area — puss caterpillars. The “hair” are actually venomous spines and they, too, can be found in Maryland.
Twitter user Jeffrey Ward posted a video of what the American dagger moth caterpillar looks like.
On the sidewalk in front of my apartment. An American Dagger Moth Caterpillar! 💛 pic.twitter.com/gfpSeSzhSC
— Jeffrey Ward (@JeffreyMWard) July 26, 2019