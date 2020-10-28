BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after Baltimore’s public works department announced curbside recycling will not resume in November as hoped, two Baltimore city councilmen are renewing their call for change.
Councilmen Zeke Cohen and Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer said it’s time for the city to hire contractors and raise employee wages to address a staffing shortage due to the pandemic.
Curbside recycling, which was first suspended in June, had been set to resume in November but has since been delayed. Staffing shortages led the department to move all of its crews that had been working on recycling to curbside trash pickup.
The public works department is set to give an update in mid-December.
