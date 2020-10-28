Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday’s agenda at the Baltimore City Board of Estimates meeting called for a discussion on staffing.
It led to a dispute between City Council President Brandon Scott and Mayor Jack Young.
Scott had questions regarding new positions, saying there were requests for new positions in his office.
But he did not make the request, it came from the mayor.
He argued he has been trying to cut positions to be financially responsible.
But Mayor Young said he’s working hard everyday to serve the city. Scott said while he appreciates the mayor, he disagrees on how the request was made without his input.
