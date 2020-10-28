CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Over 500, Highest Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland sees a jump in hospitalizations Wednesday, rising above 500 for the first time since August, state data shows.

The state reports 142,425 coronavirus cases, adding 684 new cases overnight. Seven more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 3,969.

There are 501 people hospitalized for the virus in the state, adding 30 overnight. ICU beds took a hit again, now with 114 in intensive care and 387 in acute care.

Maryland had been below 500 hospitalizations since August 11 but has steadily been adding hospitalizations in recent weeks, compared to late September when 281 people were hospitalized.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is at 3.36%.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 679 (24)
Anne Arundel 11,921 (261) 12*
Baltimore City 17,664 (485) 17*
Baltimore County 20,510 (643) 23*
Calvert 1,184 (27) 2*
Caroline 740 (8)
Carroll 2,231 (126) 3*
Cecil 1,348 (35) 1*
Charles 3,168 (100) 2*
Dorchester 782 (10)
Frederick 4,748 (131) 8*
Garrett 142 (1)
Harford 3,583 (77) 4*
Howard 5,865 (120) 6*
Kent 343 (23) 2*
Montgomery 25,562 (830) 40*
Prince George’s 32,648 (835) 24*
Queen Anne’s 777 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,475 (60)
Somerset 421 (6)
Talbot 647 (6)
Washington 2,281 (44)
Wicomico 2,494 (51)
Worcester 1,212 (30) 1*
Data not available (11)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 5,553
10-19 12,514 (2)
20-29 26,984 (24) 1*
30-39 25,604 (52) 6*
40-49 22,576 (130) 3*
50-59 20,732 (324) 17*
60-69 13,961 (651) 13*
70-79 8,173 (986) 28*
80+ 6,328 (1,798) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 74,975 (1,938) 75*
Male 67,450 (2,031) 71*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 44,035 (1,616) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,730 (146) 6*
White (NH) 37,775 (1,697) 73*
Hispanic 30,054 (454) 12*
Other (NH) 6,628 (44)
Data not available 21,203 (12)

