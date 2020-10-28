ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland sees a jump in hospitalizations Wednesday, rising above 500 for the first time since August, state data shows.
The state reports 142,425 coronavirus cases, adding 684 new cases overnight. Seven more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 3,969.
There are 501 people hospitalized for the virus in the state, adding 30 overnight. ICU beds took a hit again, now with 114 in intensive care and 387 in acute care.
Maryland had been below 500 hospitalizations since August 11 but has steadily been adding hospitalizations in recent weeks, compared to late September when 281 people were hospitalized.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate is at 3.36%.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|679
|(24)
|Anne Arundel
|11,921
|(261)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|17,664
|(485)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|20,510
|(643)
|23*
|Calvert
|1,184
|(27)
|2*
|Caroline
|740
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,231
|(126)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,348
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,168
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|782
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,748
|(131)
|8*
|Garrett
|142
|(1)
|Harford
|3,583
|(77)
|4*
|Howard
|5,865
|(120)
|6*
|Kent
|343
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|25,562
|(830)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|32,648
|(835)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|777
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,475
|(60)
|Somerset
|421
|(6)
|Talbot
|647
|(6)
|Washington
|2,281
|(44)
|Wicomico
|2,494
|(51)
|Worcester
|1,212
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,553
|10-19
|12,514
|(2)
|20-29
|26,984
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|25,604
|(52)
|6*
|40-49
|22,576
|(130)
|3*
|50-59
|20,732
|(324)
|17*
|60-69
|13,961
|(651)
|13*
|70-79
|8,173
|(986)
|28*
|80+
|6,328
|(1,798)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|74,975
|(1,938)
|75*
|Male
|67,450
|(2,031)
|71*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|44,035
|(1,616)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,730
|(146)
|6*
|White (NH)
|37,775
|(1,697)
|73*
|Hispanic
|30,054
|(454)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,628
|(44)
|Data not available
|21,203
|(12)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.