Pikesville (WJZ)– The fire broke out around 4 this morning at Jilly’s Bar and Grill on Reisterstown Road.

It was a passerby that called the fire in and within minutes the Pikeville fire department and volunteers arrived to find heavy fire showing from the Jilly’s Bar and Grill. Baltimore City crews also came in to assist.

According to Lt. Travis Francis shortly before 4:30am a 2nd and 3rd alarm was called due to the bulk of fire and the fact that it was spreading to the other adjacent buildings.

There is a significant collapse of the Jilly’s. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there are no injuries.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Lt. Francis says we’re gonna assume many of the buildings to the left of Jilly’s are going to have at least smoke and water damage. The restaurant directly connected has had some collapse damage.

#BREAKING: Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Pikesville. Multiple units on scene, along with Pikesville Volunteer Fire. Fire broke out around 4 this morning at Jilly’s Bar and Grill on Reisterstown Road. pic.twitter.com/Fmq3cV3ZzZ — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 28, 2020

UPDATE: Siding of building has collapsed. Crews battling fire inside buiding. pic.twitter.com/ntO6dhC5qn — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 28, 2020

Because of the fire Reisterstown Road is closed between Church Ln and Hawthorne Ave. Drivers should avoid the area.