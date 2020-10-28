BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years in the 2017 murder of a man in Baltimore, the city’s state’s attorney’s office said.
Eric Dollson was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of felony murder and robbery in February.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of West 25th Street around 11:15 p.m. on July 19, 2017, for a report of a questionable death and a decomposed body. Officials said the victim, Josue Gonzales-Jiminez, was stabbed five times.
Surveillance video reportedly showed Gonzales-Jiminez and a woman entering the home through a rear stairwell, as well as two other men who entered the home multiple times. At one point, the woman, later identified as Arnelle Hickinson, and the two men fled.
A neighbor reported hearing sounds indicative of an assault around the time of Gonzales-Jiminez’s death.
The other man, Eric Brown, pleaded guilty to felony murder last December and was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to serve all but 25 years as well as five years of probation.