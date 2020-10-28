CORONAVIRUS IN MDNearly 900 Cases Reported, Highest Daily Increase Since August
By Amy Kawata
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Fire, Jilly's Bar and Grill, Local TV, Pikesville, Talkers

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) —  A fire broke out at Jilly’s Bar and Grill on Reisterstown Road early Wednesday morning, leading to a partial collapse of the building.

A passerby called the fire in around 4 a.m. and within minutes the Pikeville Fire Department and other local volunteer fire departments arrived to find heavy fire showing from the bar. Baltimore City Fire crews also responded to the call.

According to Lt. Travis Francis, a second- and third-alarm was called shortly before 4:30 a.m. due to the bulk of fire and the fact that it was spreading to the other adjacent buildings.

The building did collapse, but no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there are no injuries.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Lt. Francis said they have to assume many of the buildings to the left of Jilly’s are going to have at least smoke and water damage. The restaurant directly connected to Jilly’s partially collapsed.

Because of the fire Reisterstown Road is closed between Church Lane and Hawthorne Avenue. Drivers should avoid the area.

