PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A fire broke out at Jilly’s Bar and Grill on Reisterstown Road early Wednesday morning, leading to a partial collapse of the building.

A passerby called the fire in around 4 a.m. and within minutes the Pikeville Fire Department and other local volunteer fire departments arrived to find heavy fire showing from the bar. Baltimore City Fire crews also responded to the call.

#BREAKING: Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Pikesville. Multiple units on scene, along with Pikesville Volunteer Fire. Fire broke out around 4 this morning at Jilly’s Bar and Grill on Reisterstown Road. pic.twitter.com/Fmq3cV3ZzZ — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 28, 2020

According to Lt. Travis Francis, a second- and third-alarm was called shortly before 4:30 a.m. due to the bulk of fire and the fact that it was spreading to the other adjacent buildings.

The building did collapse, but no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and there are no injuries.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Lt. Francis said they have to assume many of the buildings to the left of Jilly’s are going to have at least smoke and water damage. The restaurant directly connected to Jilly’s partially collapsed.

UPDATE: Siding of building has collapsed. Crews battling fire inside buiding. pic.twitter.com/ntO6dhC5qn — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 28, 2020

Because of the fire Reisterstown Road is closed between Church Lane and Hawthorne Avenue. Drivers should avoid the area.