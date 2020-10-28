ARLINGTON, Texas. (WJZ) — Baltimore’s own Adam Kolarek is a World Series Champion after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The 31-year-old left-handed relief pitcher played ball at Catonsville High School before going on to play at the University of Maryland.
Kolarek made an appearance in Game 4 of this year’s Fall Classic. He faced three batters and registered one strikeout.
Kolarek made four total 2020 postseason appearances for the Dodgers, three in the National League Championship Series vs. the Atlanta Braves and one in the World Series.
Kolarek pitched 19 innings for the Dodgers this season. He was 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA.
The Dodgers earned their seventh World Series title with a 3-1 victory over the Rays Tuesday night.