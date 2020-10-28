BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Election Day right around the corner, the Maryland Center for History and Culture wants to remind people about the history of voter suppression, and how it’s impacting the current election cycle.
Officials say, historically voter suppression happened physically, but now efforts to stop people from voting are moving online.
“The biggest thing we deal with nowadays with voter suppression is misinformation,” Allison Tolman, of the Maryland Center for History and Culture, said. “There’s so much information being thrown at everyone, every day, in all formats. It can really lead to confusion and people thinking they don’t have the right to vote when they do.”
On Thursday, the Maryland Center for History and Culture will host a virtual discussion to talk about the history of voter suppression and on-going issues that still linger today.
It starts at noon, and you can register for the event ahead of time online.