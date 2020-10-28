CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Over 500, Highest Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Maryland Food Bank’s annual “Pack to Give Back will return this holiday season.

The event is set for one week from Friday in the parking lot of the food bank’s Baltimore facility.

Volunteers will pack 25,000 meal boxes filled with all the traditional holiday fixings like cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

The boxes will then be paired with a turkey and given out to families in need.

CBS Baltimore Staff

