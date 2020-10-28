BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The remnants of Zeta are expected to bring heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic late this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for much of the region.
The flood watch takes effect Wednesday night and runs through Friday afternoon for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. A flood watch takes effect Thursday morning and runs through Thursday evening for the Eastern Shore and Cecil County.
The National Weather Service said rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas are possible, with 1-2 inches possible along the Eastern Shore. That could lead to roads and streams flooding.
Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm.
Hurricane #Zeta has strengthened a bit, with max sustained winds now at 110 mph. Zeta is expected to make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana sometime in the next hour or so. Rain from Zeta will bring #Maryland a good soaking on Thursday. See you on #WJZ! pic.twitter.com/SaOZXEDuM5
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 28, 2020
