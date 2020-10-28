CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Over 500, Highest Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The remnants of Zeta are expected to bring heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic late this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for much of the region.

The flood watch takes effect Wednesday night and runs through Friday afternoon for Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. A flood watch takes effect Thursday morning and runs through Thursday evening for the Eastern Shore and Cecil County.

The National Weather Service said rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas are possible, with 1-2 inches possible along the Eastern Shore. That could lead to roads and streams flooding.

Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday evening in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm.

