BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Radee Prince, the man accused of opening fire on his co-workers at a granite business in Edgewood in 2017, killing three people and injuring two more, has been found guilty.
On Wednesday afternoon, there’s a hearing underway on his claim that he was not criminally responsible.
Prince’s trial began earlier this month in Harford County. His lawyers argued he’s not criminally responsible — an insanity defense — and that Prince was picked on while at work, but prosecutors said the shootings were premeditated, calling Prince a cold-blooded killer.
After the shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions shortly before 9 a.m. on October 18, 2017, Prince fled to Delaware where he shot another acquaintance in the head at a car dealership. Police arrested him in Newark, Delaware, later that day.
Prince was previously sentenced in the Delaware case.
