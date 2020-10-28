GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 43-year-old man was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Glen Burnie.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 19 for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, a woman told police she believe she was being followed by the suspect. When she parked on Warwickshire Lane, the suspect approached her and fired at her.
She was uninjured and fled.
Anne Arundel County Police detectives positively identified the suspect as Roger Huddleston. He was located inside his home in the 4200 block of Twin Circle Way in Lansdowne on Oct. 23.
Police also found a box of .40 caliber ammunition and a large quantity of drugs, two large bags of Xanax and a number of baggies of suspected crack cocaine.
Huddleston was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and numerous firearms and assault charges. Drug charges are pending through Baltimore County Police.