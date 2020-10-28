BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders flying Southwest Airlines to Chicago will soon have double the options on where to fly in to.
Midway International Airport has been the sole Southwest Airlines hub in the city’s area up, but starting in February you can fly into O’Hare International Airport instead.
The airline will start nonstop service between BWI Marshall Airport and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport on February 14, 2021.
Start working on that Chicago to-do list!
✅ The Bean
✅ Navy Pier
✅ Deep dish pizza@SouthwestAir will soon offer service at @fly2ohare. Daily nonstops from BWI Marshall Airport begin February 14, 2021. https://t.co/at2Hldj588 #Open4BizMD #airports pic.twitter.com/oyecqWQCYz
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 28, 2020
Southwest will offer four daily roundtrip flights between the two airports.