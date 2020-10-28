CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations Over 500, Highest Since August
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders flying Southwest Airlines to Chicago will soon have double the options on where to fly in to.

Midway International Airport has been the sole Southwest Airlines hub in the city’s area up, but starting in February you can fly into O’Hare International Airport instead.

The airline will start nonstop service between BWI Marshall Airport and Chicago-O’Hare International Airport on February 14, 2021.

Southwest will offer four daily roundtrip flights between the two airports.

