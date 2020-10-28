TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County announced Wednesday the Towson Circulator will begin its pilot program in Fall 2021, and the rides will be free.
“Easy access to efficient, reliable transit is an essential element to building a better quality of life,” Olszewski said. “The Towson Circulator represents a critical step toward a 21st century transportation system within Baltimore County and we are proud to have jumpstarted this long-awaited program to better connect residents with where they live, work, study, and play.”
The county has officially submitted an order for a pilot bus fleet, including 12 ADA accessible buses, expected to arrive in 2021.
The circulator is set to help existing MTA service and connect residents with surrounding major destinations including Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Goucher College, Sheppard Pratt Health Systems, St. Joseph Medical Center and Towson University, as well as retail destinations.
It would operate between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays, and between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no Sunday service.
The county will host two public input meetings to give the community an opportunity to give input on the proposed routes, bus stop locations and hours of service, on November 10 at 1 p.m. and November 12 at 6:30 p.m., both online.
More information is available on the on the Towson Circulator webpage. Questions can be directed to TowsonCirculatorPilot@baltimorecountymd.gov.