BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Wednesday after police said he hit two squad cars while fleeing from officers who were trying to stop him for impaired driving.

Tyjuan Keon Tates faces 17 charges, including five felonies, stemming from the early-morning incident in Brooklyn Park, online court records show. He is set to appear in court for a bond hearing Thursday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said an officer on patrol near Pope and Church streets found Tates passed out in the driver’s seat of a black Hyundai Elantra shortly after midnight. As the officer walked up to the car, Tates drove away.

Police said the officer then followed Tates’ vehicle, noting several indicators of impaired driving. The officer tried to stop Tates, but he did not pull over.

The officer continued to follow Tates to the area of Hilltop and Old Riverside roads, where another officer was waiting. Tates stopped his vehicle, and when the officer got out of their car, Tates rammed into it and continued fleeing, police said.

Police found Tates’ vehicle stopped nearby on Marshall Road, but when they got out, he again rammed into another squad car. As he fled, Tates reportedly hit a tree near Marshall Road and 6th Avenue, at which point police said he got out and fled on foot.

Officers arrested him in the yard of a nearby home.

As he ran, police said Tates threw away a .40 caliber, Ruger semi-automatic handgun, which officers later learned had been reported stolen in 2016 in North Carolina. Inside the car, officers found a small amount of suspected marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia and a scale.

Police said Tates was not hurt. Both squad cars suffered minor damage.