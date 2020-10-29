Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — A 20-year-old man has been released from the hospital after a shooting overnight Thursday in Randallstown, police said.
Police responded to the 9800 block of Tolworth Circle at around 1 a.m. where they found the man in front of his house. He had been shot to his lower body.
He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is no longer hospitalized.
The suspect fled before police arrived. They believe the man was targeted.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.