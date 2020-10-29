BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Humane Society is hosting its first-ever Turkey Dog Trot for families and their dogs to get some fresh air early Thanksgiving morning.

The trot is November 26 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the BHS campus, all in an effort to support programs, services and animals in the Humane Society’s care.

There will be staggered starts at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on four different trails between less than a mile and two and a half miles in length.

The trot will supply coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts Dunkin’ Truck with individually wrapped breakfast items from Wegmans, Happy Dog, Clean Cuisine, Michelle’s Granola and Sarah George, CFA.

Participants will also get a Turkey Dog Trot-logoed hip pack for you and dog treats for your pup! You can also browse a pet supply “flea” market where purchases are contact-free and pay-what-you-can.

For people who can’t be there in person, there is also virtual Turkey Dog Trot options.

Tickets are required, and no same-day signups are allowed. Masks are required, everyone must social distance and time slots are limited.

All ticket sales for programs to help homeless animals, the Bmore Kind Pet Food Bank, their Wellness Clinic and their Memorial Park.

For information and registration, go to https://bmorehumane.org/thanksgiving-day-turkey-dog-trot/