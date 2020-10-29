ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A Biden/Harris campaign sign was stolen from a front yard in Annapolis earlier Wednesday evening, police said.
Police responded to a home in the 700 block of Coybay Drive at around 4:58 p.m. for the theft report.
The homeowner said someone had stolen the campaign sign from the yard, but did not know the person.
It cost around $20, police said.
Campaign signs have been subject to similar incidents over recent weeks, including several Trump-Pence signs stolen from yards in Harford County. On the Eastern Shore, a bomb squad responded to multiple calls for suspicious devices attached to political yard signs, including one pro-Trump sign.
And just last week, a Maryland man was charged with threatening to kidnap former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. He left a letter with the threats on the steps of a Frederick home with Biden/Harris signs in the front yard.