MARYLAND WEATHERFlood Watch Issued As Remnants From Zeta Move Through Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, Elections 2020, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Maryland, Maryland News, Sen. Kamala Harris, Talkers, theft

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A Biden/Harris campaign sign was stolen from a front yard in Annapolis earlier Wednesday evening, police said.

Police responded to a home in the 700 block of Coybay Drive at around 4:58 p.m. for the theft report.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The homeowner said someone had stolen the campaign sign from the yard, but did not know the person.

It cost around $20, police said.

Campaign signs have been subject to similar incidents over recent weeks, including several Trump-Pence signs stolen from yards in Harford County. On the Eastern Shore, a bomb squad responded to multiple calls for suspicious devices attached to political yard signs, including one pro-Trump sign.

And just last week, a Maryland man was charged with threatening to kidnap former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris. He left a letter with the threats on the steps of a Frederick home with Biden/Harris signs in the front yard.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply