PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Baltimore County man was charged with arson in connection to a fire that destroyed Jilly’s Bar & Grill in Pikesville early Wednesday morning.
Baltimore County Police arrested David McDermott of the unit block of Hawthorne Avenue in Pikesville and charged him with second-degree arson.
A three-alarm fire broke out along the 1000 block of Reisterstown Road in Pikesville early Wednesday morning at the well-known neighborhood restaurant many described as a mainstay of the community.
A passerby called the fire in around 4 a.m. and within minutes the Pikeville Fire Department and other local volunteer fire departments arrived to find heavy fire showing from the bar. Baltimore City Fire crews and the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the call.
3-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Jilly’s Bar And Grill In Pikesville Early Wednesday
Members of ATF and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that someone ignited four outdoor heaters and tipped them against the side of the restaurant. This cause the paneling to ignite and the fire to quickly spread.
The restaurant’s owner Will Reich told WJZ he received an alert for an alarm sounding due to a window break-in just before 4 a.m.
Detectives learned that McDermott was given a no trespass order Tuesday and made statements he would be back.
Officers at the crime scene spotted him walking in the area. McDermott is currently being held on a no bail status pending a bail review.
Baltimore County Police did not release a mugshot of McDermott.